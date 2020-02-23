The Clone Wars: The Bad Batch

The Clone Wars is back! Caitlin and Charlotte discuss the first episode in season 7, “The Bad Batch.” First, we quiz each other on some delightful Clone Wars trivia. Then, we discuss the story: the tone, animation style, the conflict with the clones, the “fortune cookie”; then we discuss the characters. Who is our favorite member of the Bad Batch? All this and more on this episode of Skytalkers.

