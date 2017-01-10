Welcome to the official website of Skytalkers! We’re your hosts, Charlotte and Caitlin. So what’s our podcast all about? In short, we’re lifelong best friends who discuss all things Star Wars: from the many films, to the television series, to the latest books, rumors, news, and theories.

We’ve been huge fans for over half our lives but our story really begins here, in 2005 when Caitlin lost a bet in middle school and Charlotte forced her to watch all six Star Wars films. It was the fall of 2005, Revenge of the Sith had just come out on DVD, and when Caitlin watched them all, she was hooked. We really never turned back, discussing the mythos, watching fan-made videos on this new website called YouTube, writing and reading fan-fiction, and theorizing if there’d ever be new Star Wars.

Our wishes came true when George Lucas and Dave Filoni developed the Clone Wars animated series. After thinking Star Wars was complete, Clone Wars was something we could watch together and theorize about. If anything, Clone Wars cemented our fandom. We attended Star Wars Weekends in Walt Disney World numerous times, and attended our first Star Wars Celebration together in 2010 in Orlando as well.

Do you remember where you were when George Lucas sold Lucasfilm to Disney? We were on opposite ends of the country in college, but couldn’t believe Star Wars going to be making new films. Like most people, our fandoms were freshly fueled and we welcomed in a new era of Star Wars. An era of parallels, television shows, books, and canon.

For years, we had discussed what it would be like to have our own place in the fandom to talk about Star Wars with other people. We thought about starting a blog, becoming more involved in Tumblr, and even set up a now-defunct YouTube channel. It wasn’t until Rogue One though that we finally realized that podcasting would be the perfect platform for us. We were listening to a few Star Wars podcasts at the time, but once we started researching the podcasting world more, we discovered so many new and incredible shows to help inspire and push us to finally create our own podcast, Skytalkers.

Our first episode was recorded in Caitlin’s apartment closet, squished together in a makeshift recording booth, figuring out how to ask questions, speak into the microphone, and produce something people might actually want to listen to. That was January 2017, and we haven’t looked back since. Our goal from the beginning of Skytalkers was to create a space where we could talk about Star Wars the way we wanted to: discussing all aspects of the franchise in a positive, analytical, and fun way. We hope that when you tune into Skytalkers you feel like you’re a part of the conversation: laughing, obsessing, and diving deep into all your favorite parts of our favorite galaxy.

—

We’d love to hear your feedback! Send us an email at: skytalkerspodcast@gmail.com; or individually at crerrity@gmail.com and cplesh@gmail.com.

Skytalkers is not affiliated or endorsed either by Lucasfilm™ or any other Star Wars license holder. Star Wars is a registered trademark of Lucasfilm Ltd. Lucasfilm™ is a trademark of Lucasfilm, Ltd.