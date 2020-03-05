Caitlin and Charlotte discuss the latest episode of season 7 of The Clone Wars, “A Distant Echo,” after watching it together (the first time since high school!). That Anakin/Padmé moment, Rex, the Bad Batch, Caitlin’s obsession with Skako Minor, and much more.
