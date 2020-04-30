Is Solo a Heist Film?

Caitlin and Charlotte deep dive into the storytelling elements of Solo and try to decipher: Is Solo: A Star Wars Story a heist film? We use Charles Kunken’s excellent “Anatomy of a Heist” conventions to decide. Plus, they reflect on Solo as a film almost two years after its release.

Click here for a PDF for the “Anatomy of a Heist.”

