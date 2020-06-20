Nostalgia: The Data

The follow-up to our Nostalgia-themed episode is here! Caitlin and Charlotte talk through the survey results from the concept of nostalgia in Star Wars and current media.

Click here for the Google Sheet of the full results to our Nostalgia survey, including written descriptions and opinions.

Our survey was conducted June 11th through June 19th, 2020 with 279 total respondents.

Source: Skytalkers Nostalgia & Star Wars Survey, June 2020.

