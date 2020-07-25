Star Wars & Animation: 1978 – 2012

Our fourth annual summer series is here, where we examine a topic across three episodes. This year, we’re taking a look at Star Wars’ history with animation and creating our own timeline of animated projects from 1978 through 2020. In this episode, we trace 1978 through 2012 which includes the Star Wars Holiday Special (Boba Fett!), Ewok, Droids, the 2D Clone Wars microseries, and the beginning of The Clone Wars. Part 1 of 3.

