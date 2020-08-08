Star Wars & Animation: 2018 – 2020

The final installment in our summer series about Star Wars and animation is here! In this third part, we continue our timeline and discuss the excellent shows Star Wars: Resistance, Galaxy of Adventures, the return of The Clone Wars, and the future of Star Wars animation: The Bad Batch, whatever comes next, and we debate what we’d like to see. Part 3 of 3.
