Star Wars & Animation: 2018 – 2020

by Charlotte Errity

The final installment in our summer series about Star Wars and animation is here! In this third part, we continue our timeline and discuss the excellent shows Star Wars: Resistance, Galaxy of Adventures, the return of The Clone Wars, and the future of Star Wars animation: The Bad Batch, whatever comes next, and we debate what we’d like to see. Part 3 of 3.

