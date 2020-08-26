E. Anne Convery on The Clone Wars, Myth, & Fairy Tales

E. Anne Convery, the author of the Nightsisters story “Bug” in “The Clone Wars: Stories of Light and Dark” joins Caitlin and Charlotte to discuss her background in fairy tales and mythology, Star Wars, her favorite things about Celebration, writing “Bug”, the collective unconscious, The Clone Wars finale, her namesake convors (Morai!), and so much more. Light spoilers for her new story, “Bug.”

