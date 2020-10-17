The Dyad with Hammie (@balancedpadawan)

Caitlin and Charlotte bring Hammie (@balancedpadawan) on Skytalkers to discuss the Dyad — Rey and Ben Solo. They discuss the origins, the word etymology and origins, “the mythical dyad.” Then, they talk about the dyad’s function specifically in the Star Wars narrative; how it relates to the Chosen One prophecy, how it fits in with the concept of “twos”. Finally, they wildly speculate about the future: Can Ben Solo be brought back? How would we like to see it? What about the World Between Worlds? All this and more on this episode of Skytalkers.

