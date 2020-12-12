Future Star Wars Projects Reaction

It’s all happening. During a Disney Investors Day presentation on December 10th, Lucasfilm unveiled their latest slate of films and shows coming soon to Disney Plus and theaters. This includes: Patty Jenkins directing a film called Rogue Squadron, Taika Waititi’s film, Obi-Wan Kenobi with the return of Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader (!!!), Ahsoka, Rangers of the New Republic, Lando, Andor, The Acolyte created by the incredible Leslye Headland, The Bad Batch, Star Wars Visions, A Droid Story, plus more Lucasfilm stories (Indiana Jones 5, Willow series, and Children of Blood and Bone). We discuss all of this and so much more on this episode!

