The final episode of The Mandalorian Season 2 is here and boy was there a lot to react to! Caitlin and Charlotte talk about the ending, what they liked and didn’t, where the story can go moving forward, and more. (S2E8, Directed by Peyton Reed)

This is our last episode of 2020 — thanks to our amazing listeners for another incredible year podcasting and loving Star Wars! Looking forward to 2021 and beyond!

