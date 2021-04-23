The Ewok Adventure Films ft. Blast Points

Caitlin and Charlotte continue to dive into the Star Wars Vintage collection and watch the two Ewok Adventure films, Caravan of Courage and The Battle for Endor! They’re joined by two Ewok film experts, Jason and Gabe from the incredible podcast, Blast Points. Caitlin and Charlotte present Jason and Gabe with questions they were left with after watching, including: What was George Lucas’ mindset when creating the story for these films? How shocked were you by the first 10 minutes of Battle for Endor? Where are these incredible matte paintings today? How did these films eventually influence the slate of Star Wars stories we are receiving today? All this and more on this episode of Skytalkers.

Check out their incredible episode series: Ewok Month, where they deep dive into all aspects of the Ewok films for 5 episodes. Here’s Caravan of Courage’s and here’s The Battle for Endor.