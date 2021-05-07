Bad Batch: “Cut and Run” Discussion

Episode 2 of The Bad Batch is here! We break down the latest episode, our favorite parts, more thoughts on Omega and Hunter, and more.

Click here to download the episode directly!

Further reading:

We recorded this before we became aware of a serious issue raised by fans, which is whitewashing in animation and specifically with the clones here. As white women, whatever we say is just paraphrasing fans of color who have rightfully called attention to this. Check out these links for more information: carrd.co with collected fanworks and info; this thoughtful io9 article.