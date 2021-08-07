Knowing Kenobi: The King of Swords

Happy summer series! In our first episode of our three-part analysis of Obi-Wan Kenobi, we first begin by aligning Obi-Wan with the tarot card, The King of Swords. We discuss what that means and why Obi-Wan fits that phrasing. Then, we explore the development of the character and trace the origins from the early 70s to now, with anecdotes about Alec Guinness and Carlos Castaneda. Then, we discuss what moments we see as the defining character moments. All this and more.

Knowing Kenobi series artwork by Kara DJ, author and artist behind “Into a Larger World” fanzine. Follow her on Instagram and subscribe to her zine!

