Knowing Kenobi: The Hermit

Part 2 of 3. Our summer series focused on Obi-Wan Kenobi continues! Charlotte and Caitlin continue to examine the character through the archetype of “the hermit.” How does is Obi-Wan a guide to characters such as Anakin and Luke and even Ezra? In what ways is he a work in progress? How does Obi-Wan embody that figure? In which ways does he defer? We discuss how Obi-Wan is introspective and whether or not he is even allowed to be so. All this and more on this episode. Click here to download the episode directly!

Knowing Kenobi series artwork by Kara DJ, author and artist behind “Into a Larger World” fanzine. Follow her on Instagram and subscribe to her zine!

Works Cited:

The Making of Star Wars by JW Rinzler

The Making of The Empire Strikes Back by JW Rinzler

Star Wars Archives 1 & 2 by Paul Duncan

Revenge of the Sith novelization by Matthew Stover

The Clone Wars

Star Wars Rebels

Labyrinthos Tarot Card Meanings

A.E. Waite’s Pictorial Key to the Tarot

The Hermit Archetype