Caitlin and Charlotte are back for a spoiler discussion of Justina Ireland’s High Republic novel, Out of the Shadows. So much happens in this book and we have a lot — a LOT — to talk about it. Is it Caitlin’s newest fave HR novel? Who is the most intriguing character for us? What does it all mean and what are we heading towards? All this and more on this episode of Skytalkers. Click here to download the episode directly!

This episode was edited by Danny Pirtle.