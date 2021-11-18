Star Wars Holiday Gifting: Cufflinks.com x Skytalkers

‘Tis the Holiday (Special) Season!

We’re excited to bring you this partnership between Skytalkers and Cufflinks.com. When Cufflinks reached out to us with their Star Wars holiday catalog, we thought it would be a great opportunity to share some unique Star Wars gifts with all of you. Cufflinks.com offers a wide range of accessories like socks, cufflinks, money clips, tie bars, and pocket squares.

We really love how their products are subtle ways to show your Star Wars fandom in unexpected places. Their Star Wars collection features a lot of fan favorites – here are some of our top picks! Cufflinks.com was kind enough to offer our listeners a special discount code that you can find at the end of the post!

Star Wars Holiday Socks: Give us a fun holiday print and give us Star Wars characters! Put them together and you’ve got a festive party for your feet in a galaxy far far away. We really love the Yoda prints in these. They’re definitely the perfect sock for boots!

Star Wars Logo Money Clip: This beautiful money clip celebrates some of the best moments of the saga while keeping all your credits safe and sound from any pesky bounty hunters.

Pew Pew Pew Tie Bar: Who has not shouted, “pew pew pew” when a stormtrooper has burst on the scene? Add this to your look and see how many people point the “finger blasters” back during all your holiday get-togethers!

Luke Skywalker Lightsaber Bracelet: Inspired by Luke’s iconic green lightsaber, this simple wrap bracelet is the perfect addition to your Star Wars collection. Also, Caitlin loves the color green, and it’s just perfect and subtle to wear every day. A really cool and unexpected feature of this bracelet: It’s a clasp wrap bracelet and it unbuckles through the “on” button on the lightsaber hilt!

The Mandalorian Black Paisley Tie: We absolutely love this paisley print with a more subtle Star Wars addition: Grogu, Din, the Imperial, and Rebellion symbols, and more all hiding throughout the swirling paisley design!

Millennium Falcon Blueprint Cufflinks: Cufflinks.com features a number of cufflink designs based off of blueprints of different ships and vehicles, but the Falcon is by far our favorite! The attention to detail on these designs is really crisp and clear — you’ll be ready to go in 12 parsecs or less!

The Mandalorian Silk Pocket Square: Cufflinks.com has a lot of different Star Wars pocket squares, but this one might be our favorite. We love the crimson color and, beyond its original purpose, we honestly think it would be gorgeous to tie in a bow or loose knot onto a nice leather bag.

For Skytalkers listeners, you can use the code “skytalkers15” for 15% off your order from now until the end of December! Be sure to share with us if you do get some Star Wars accessories for yourself or a loved one this holiday season!