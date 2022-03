It’s here, it’s finally here! Charlotte and Caitlin celebrate the release of the first glimpse into the Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series: the teaser trailer! The hype is so real and we have ascended to another planet (not only Tatooine!). Theories and speculation, themes, favorite parts, those musical cues, and so much more. Click here to download the episode directly!

