We’re LIVE at Star Wars Celebration Anaheim! Here’s our discussion of the first two episodes of our most anticipated show of the year, Obi-Wan Kenobi. We loved sharing this experience with you all! Please note: there’s a Q&A portion at the end that gets a bit wonky with the audio; I raised the levels so the questions are discernible but it’s a little strange, audio-wise. Click here to download the episode directly.

Thanks to everyone who attended and to those supporting us at home!