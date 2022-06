We’re back to discuss Part III of “Obi-Wan Kenobi”! Charlotte and Caitlin give their reactions to what happens in this episode, hallucinations, Padmé mentions, sad Obi-Wan thoughts, and so much more. Click here to download the episode directly!

Credit for spotting the Hayden Christensen/James Earl Jones line melding of “I am what you made me” goes to Thank the Maker podcast!