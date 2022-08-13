Rogue One by Theme: Hate, Trust, and Redemption

With Andor right around the corner, Caitlin and Charlotte revisit 2016’s ROGUE ONE and talk about it through the lens of 3 different themes: Hate, Trust, and Redemption. In part one, we talk about hate, self-loathing, and righteous hatred. In part two, we talk about how trust has a domino-effect throughout the film and ultimately serves as the glue. Finally, in part three, we talk about how ROGUE ONE is a redemption story. All this and more on Skytalkers. Click here to listen to the episode directly!

