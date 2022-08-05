LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation Extravaganza: Yvette Nicole Brown, David Shayne, Ken Cunningham, & Review

LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation is here! On this special episode, we have a spoiler-filled (you’ve been warned!) discussion about the show, followed by a chat with the incredible Yvette Nicole Brown (Lieutenant Valeria) about her Star Wars fandom, returning to LEGO, her amazing LEGO collection, and so much more. Then, Ken Cunningham (Director) and David Shayne (Writer and Executive Producer) return to Skytalkers to talk about Summer Vacation, Ben Solo, friendship, and more. Plus, all our guests answer the Star Wars Dinner Question! All this and more on this episode of Skytalkers. A HUGE thank you to our friends at Lucasfilm for this amazing opportunity! Click here to download this episode directly!

Like this: Like Loading...