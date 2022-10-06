Andor: Episode 5 “The Axe Forgets” Discussion

We’re back to discuss Episode 5 of Andor “The Axe Forgets.” This episode was filled with wonderfully written lines and continues to be a great character study. Some guiding questions for this discussion: What is the conflict with Cassian in this arc and this episode? Where are we headed with these characters? What is the episode saying about tension? What does this episode say about parent and child relationships? All this and more on this episode of Skytalkers. Click here to download the episode directly.

