“Path of Deceit” (The High Republic) Discussion

It’s the start of phase 2 of The High Republic! Tessa Gratton and Justina Ireland’s book “Path of Deceit” is a wonderful entry into the High Republic series and we’re here to break it down. First impressions, where this book falls in our High Republic ranking, deeper dives into Force cults, relationships, comparisons to Lost Stars, prophecies, and more. Then, we swap random book quotes and react to them. All this and more on this episode of Skytalkers. Click here to download the episode directly!

Like this: Like Loading...