Dave Filoni’s passion project anthology of 6 shorts focusing on Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku is here! We are so, so thrilled to finally be here to discuss this project. We dive deep into every single episode. Part 1 is our general reaction and some thoughts on the overall project; Part 2 we discuss Episodes 1-3; Part 3 is Episodes 4-6. All this and more on this episode of Skytalkers! Click here to download the episode directly!

