Charlotte and Caitlin talk about the latest episode of The Mandalorian, Chapter 21 “The Pirate” (Season 3, Episode 5). Pirates, Bo-Katan’s purpose and what the Armorer meant, the future of Nevarro, Zeb (!!!), and so much more. Click here to download the episode directly.

Join us at our live show at Star Wars Celebration Europe on 4/9 at 1 PM — Room 14 on the HoloNet News Stage! We can’t wait… see you in London!