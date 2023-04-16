The Mandalorian: Chapter 22 “Guns for Hire” & Chapter 23 “The Spies” (Season 3, Episode 6 & 7) Discussion

Charlotte and Caitlin are back from Star Wars Celebration and ready to talk all about The Mandalorian Chapter 22, “Guns for Hire”(Season 3, Episode 6), and Chapter 23, “The Spies” (Season 3, Episode 7)! They discuss the wonderful weird of Plazir-15 and the hunt for the rogue droids before diving into the dramatic penultimate episode. In “The Spies”, they dissect Grogu’s character development, Bo and Din’s heart to heart, and who could be the ultimate spy this season! All this and more on this episode of Skytalkers. Click here to download the episode directly.

