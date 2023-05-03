Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 Creator Interview: James Waugh, Jacqui Lopez, & Josh Rimes

We interviewed the Lucasfilm creative team/executive producers behind Star Wars Visions Volume 2: James Waugh (SVP, Franchise Content & Strategy), Jacqui Lopez (VP, Franchise Production), and Josh Rimes (VP, Animation Development and Production). The 3 J’s! We talks about how this project contributes to the global animation renaissance, the short story structure, the broader messages of these stories, and much more. Thank you to Lucasfilm for this opportunity! Click here to download the episode directly.

