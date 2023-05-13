Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 Creator Interview: Rodrigo Blaas (Director of “SITH”) Roundtable Discussion

On this episode of Skytalkers, we join other Star Wars creators to talk to the director behind El Guiri’s short in Star Wars Visions, “Sith,” Rodrigo Blaas. Charlotte asks Rodrigo about the droid design in “Sith” — plus she asks Rodrigo if he has any thoughts about how Lola’s story continues after the short. Huge thanks to Lucasfilm for the opportunity, and to the other Star Wars fan creators for their great questions: Triad of the Force, Talking Bay 94, The Resistance Broadcast, Ahch-To Radio, Fantha Tracks, and Full of Sith. Click here to download the episode directly.

