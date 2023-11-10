Ahsoka: Part 5 “Shadow Warrior” & Part 6 “Far, Far Away” Discussion

Charlotte and Caitlin sit down at the mic to break down every detail from these two landmark episodes in the “Ahsoka” series. We talk through Ahsoka’s journey in the World Between Worlds and where her relationship with Anakin stands at the end. Afterwards, we dive into the newest galaxy far, far away and following Sabine on her journey to be reunited with Ezra Bridger at long last. There’s so much to talk through, and we hope you’ll join us for this jam-packed discussion! Click here to download the episode directly.

Like this: Like Loading...