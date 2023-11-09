Ahsoka: Part 3 “Time to Fly” & Part 4 “Fallen Jedi” Discussion

Caitlin and Charlotte bring you this episode straight from the World Between Worlds. Recorded right after Part 4, “Fallen Jedi” aired, they go through these two episodes in detail: discussing the implications of Hera and Mon Mothma’s meeting, Sabine’s training, and speculation for the future of the series. Oh, and they freak out over Anakin and Ahsoka’s reunion and the World Between Worlds. Tune in for all this and more in this episode of Skytalkers!

This episode was recorded on September 7th, 2023 during the WGA and SAG-AFTRA Strikes.