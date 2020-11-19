“Empire of Dreams” Documentary with Talking Bay 94

Brandon Wainerdi (Talking Bay 94) joins Caitlin and Charlotte to deep dive into the 2004 documentary “Empire of Dreams.” They discuss their impressions of it, how it has shaped their fandom, favorite moments, and more. Plus, some discussion about other behind-the-scenes Star Wars moments *and* Brandon answers the Star Wars dinner question.

Click here to download the episode directly!

More links:

Watch Empire of Dreams on Disney Plus!

Follow Talking Bay 94 on Twitter.

Listeners of Skytalkers might enjoy these interviews from Talking Bay 94: Sam Witwer, Rob Bredow, Phil Tippett, Todd Vanziri, John Celestri, Misty Rosas, and Christian Alzmann.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

