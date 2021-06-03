Caitlin and Charlotte lead with the question: Once you start down the dark path, *does* the Dark Side forever dominate your destiny? We trace the dark side’s historical origins, including the early drafts of Star Wars with the Ashla and Bogan, to the Revenge of the Sith novelization and much more. Then we dive into Anakin Skywalker’s journey into the dark side and parse through our origin hypothesis. Finally, we talk about Ben Solo, redemption, and whether the dark side *does* dominate his destiny, and what that means for the story. We talk about Robert Bly’s concept on the human shadow and how that relates to the Dark Side. All this and more on this episode of Skytalkers! This episode was edited by Danny Pirtle.

Click here to download the episode directly!

Save 10% on your Super Yaki order with code SUPERSKYTALKERS!

Works Cited:

The Making of Star Wars by JW Rinzler

The Making of The Empire Strikes Back by JW Rinzler

The Making of Return of the Jedi by JW Rinzler

Revenge of the Sith Novelization by Matthew Stover

Little Book on the Human Shadow by Robert Bly

Star Wars Archives by Paul Duncan

Dave Filoni, IGN Interview from 2018