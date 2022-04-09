Essays on Carrie: Part 1 “Who Owns Carrie Fisher?”

Caitlin and Charlotte begin a multi-part series discussing essays on Carrie Fisher and Princess Leia from “Our Blessed Rebel Queen: Essays on Carrie Fisher and Princess Leia,” edited by Linda Mizejewski and Tanya D. Zuk. In this episode, we discuss “Who Owns Carrie Fisher? A complicated embodiment of manufactured commodity and avatar of resistance.” by Jennifer M. Fogel. Topics include commodification, identity, gender, parasocial relationships, body image, feminism, the golden bikini outfit, and much more. Please take care as this episode handles some heavy topics referenced above. Click here to download the episode directly.

Buy “Our Blessed Rebel Queen” here.