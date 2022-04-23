Essays on Carrie: Part 2 “Gatekeeping the Past”

Caitlin and Charlotte continue their multi-part series discussing essays on Carrie Fisher and Princess Leia from “Our Blessed Rebel Queen: Essays on Carrie Fisher and Princess Leia,” edited by Linda Mizejewski and Tanya D. Zuk. This episode covers the essay “Gatekeeping the Past: Fandom and the Gendered Cultural Memory of Star Wars” by Philipp Dominik Keidl. On the episode: More talk of commodification, “participatory historical culture,” cultural memory and fandom, traditional gatekeepers, Star Wars as “a boy’s thing,” the “fake geek girl” trope, personal reflections of our own fandom experience, and much more. Click here to download the episode directly.

Click here to buy the essay anthology on Amazon.