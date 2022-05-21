Ewan McGregor, Moses Ingram, and Deborah Chow Interview (Obi-Wan Kenobi)

The craziest thing ever but yes we interviewed Ewan McGregor, Moses Ingram, and Deborah Chow for the show. Hear Caitlin and Charlotte ask Ewan, Moses, and Deborah about their work on the upcoming show, Obi-Wan Kenobi. Thanks so much to Disney and Lucasfilm for this incredible opportunity we will never forget. Click here to download the episode directly!

Our fellow round table participants are: Dan Zehr of Coffee With Kenobi, James Burns of Jedi News, and Tricia Barr of FANgirl Blog. 🙂

Skytalkers will be on the Podcast Stage on 5/27 at 3:30 PM at Celebration Anaheim 2022!