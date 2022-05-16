POV: You’re Packing for Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2022

… and you’re listening to Skytalkers! Star Wars Celebration Anaheim is SO CLOSE — right around the corner! Settle in and listen to Charlotte and Caitlin speak specifically about our plans and some more tips for this upcoming Star Wars Celebration. We chat about our packing lists, our panel wishlist, Star Wars Nite at Disneyland tips, the best memories, and so much more. Click here to download the episode directly!

Skytalkers will be on the Podcast Stage on 5/27 at 3:30 PM at Celebration Anaheim 2022!

Links:

Blast Points x Skytalkers Celebration Survival Guide

Caitlin’s Notion Template for Packing

Bob & Brad’s Foot Health Tips

Skytalkers x A Fan Of Shop T-Shirts