Obi-Wan Kenobi: Part VI Finale Discussion

The finale of Obi-Wan Kenobi is here and oh wow, our emotions. On this episode: We talk through all the relationships in the episode from Reva and Obi-Wan to Obi-Wan and Vader to Luke and the Lars’. Caitlin details “Star Wars is tragedy” and how this episode fits into that through catharsis, destiny, fate. We say goodbye to Deborah Chow’s brilliant series and reflect on so, so much here. Click here to download the episode directly!

Send us a question for our Obi-Wan Kenobi Q&A by Monday 6/27 at midnight: hello@skytalkers.com