Essays on Carrie: Part 3 “Harvesting the Celebrity Interface”

In part 3 of our series covering the anthology “Our Blessed Rebel Queen”, we look at Andrew Kemp-Wilcox’s essay, “Harvesting the Celebrity Interface: Carrie Fisher, Virtual Performance, and Software Stars”. The essay covers the topics of digital performance, online persona, the concept of the “software celebrity”, and consumerism. We continue analyzing our relationship to Princess Leia and Carrie Fisher: How we have been consumers of her image and persona and how we have projected ourselves onto her. We talk through these topics and our own ever-changing relationship with constructed images and celebrity. Click here to download the episode directly.

