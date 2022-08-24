Diego Luna, Genevieve O’Reilly, Kyle Soller, & Denise Gough (ANDOR) Roundtable Interviews

Andor is just around the corner! We participated in three roundtable interviews with Diego Luna (Cassian Andor & Executive Producer), Genevieve O’Reilly (Mon Mothma), and Kyle Soller (Syril Karn) & Denise Gough (Dedra Meero) where we got to ask them about their roles in the upcoming series. What makes Cassian so compelling? If the Rebellion is built on hope, what is the Empire built on? How does Mon Mothma’s incredible fashion inform Genevieve’s performance? All this and more on this incredible episode of Skytalkers. Thank you SO much to Disney and Lucasfilm for this opportunity! Click here to download the episode directly!

We want to thank our fellow roundtable participants — and honor to be a part of this with you!: Talking Bay 94, Star Wars Explained, Triad of the Force, Jedi News UK, Skywalking Through Neverland, Star Wars Holocron, Father Son Galaxy, Pink Milk, Fangirls Going Rogue, and Coffee with Kenobi.