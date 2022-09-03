“The Princess and the Scoundrel” Book Discussion

Caitlin and Charlotte talk Beth Revis’ new Star Wars book, “The Princess and the Scoundrel,” all about Han and Leia’s wedding and honeymoon. Before diving in, we discuss some future plans and Caitlin shares a story about introducing her nieces to Star Wars. First, we discuss our initial impressions of the book and what really resonated with us. Did the Halcyon inclusion work? Then, we dive into the deeper themes of the novel. Finally, we give each other quotes to react. All this and more on this episode of Skytalkers. Click here to download the episode directly.

We mention Kelly’s amazing service for booking Disney vacations on the show. Here’s a link to her free services!