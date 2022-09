Caitlin and Charlotte react to and break down the first three episodes of ANDOR — what we loved, what we’re still grappling with, what we’re looking forward to, and much more. Which episode is our favorite? Where do we think Cassian’s character will go? Parallels with Rogue One, brilliant sound design, canaries in coal mines, and more metaphors. All this and more on this episode of Skytalkers! (Recorded in August!)

