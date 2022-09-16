Uncategorized

Andor Reaction from Hollywood & Adria Arjona Interview

by Charlotte

Our spoiler-free reaction to the first three (and four) episodes of ANDOR from Hollywood, right after the premiere event at El Capitan! We detail our experience and so much more. Plus, we participated in a roundtable interview with the wonderful Adria Arjona (Bix Caleen) from Andor with some other Star Wars sites: Fangirls Going Rogue, Fantha Tracks, and Skywalking Through Neverland. All this and more on this episode of Skytalkers! Click here to download the episode directly!

Leave a Comment