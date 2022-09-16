Andor Reaction from Hollywood & Adria Arjona Interview

Our spoiler-free reaction to the first three (and four) episodes of ANDOR from Hollywood, right after the premiere event at El Capitan! We detail our experience and so much more. Plus, we participated in a roundtable interview with the wonderful Adria Arjona (Bix Caleen) from Andor with some other Star Wars sites: Fangirls Going Rogue, Fantha Tracks, and Skywalking Through Neverland. All this and more on this episode of Skytalkers! Click here to download the episode directly!

#Andor is incredible, one of the boldest things Star Wars has ever done. The three episode premiere is absolutely perfect, and the third episode is some of our favorite Star Wars ever. It’s thrilling, expansive, and timely. — Skytalkers 💫 (@skytalkerspod) September 16, 2022