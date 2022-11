This week, Caitlin and Charlotte are discussing Andor Episode 9 “Nobody’s Listening!”, directed and written once again by Toby Haynes and Beau Willamon! Tune in as we continue to discuss Cassian’s next steps from prison, Syril and Dedra’s continued liaisons, and the newest development in Mon Mothma’s family tree, including what we think is Mon’s main conflict. All this and more on this episode of Skytalkers. Click here to download the episode directly.

Like this: Like Loading...