Andor: Episode 10 “One Way Out” Discussion + Interviews with Beau Willimon, Sanne Wohlenberg, David Accord, and T.J. Falls

Caitlin and Charlotte are back to talk about this firecracker of an Andor episode: “One Way Out,” episode 10. We discuss the prison riot, Luthen’s soliloquy, Mon Mothma’s tense meeting with Davo, and how the theme of sacrifice unites them all. How far are all our characters willing to go for the Rebellion and personal freedoms? We cover all that in addition to our incredible roundtable interviews this week on Skytalkers! Click here to download the episode directly.

Beau Willimon & Sanne Wohlenberg Roundtable: 59:20

David Accord & T.J. Falls Roundtable: 1:32:40

