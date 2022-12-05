Willow & Lucasfilm’s Exploration into Fantasy

Caitlin and Charlotte take a dive into the magical world of Willow! First, they share their premiere experience, fresh off a quick trip to LA. In part one, we go over the production history of Willow (1988) and talk about some of Lucasfilm and George Lucas-isms that are present in the original film. In part two, we talk about all the facets that we love about Willow (1988). In part three, we dive into the first two episodes of Willow (2022): sequel trilogy parallels, predictions, analysis, and much more. Click here to download the episode directly!

Like this: Like Loading...