This week on Skytalkers, Caitlin and Charlotte sit down with Kristin Baver, host of This Week in Star Wars and author of Art of Star Wars: The High Republic, Skywalker Family at War, and much more. We talk to Kristin about writing and compiling the history of the High Republic and her process. Plus, Kristin gives her picks to our Star Wars Dinner question! All this and more on this episode of Skytalkers. Click here to download the episode directly.

Click here to purchase the book from Amazon!