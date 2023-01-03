We’re so close to The Bad Batch season 2 and we’re so excited to cover it on Skytalkers! For our first piece of coverage, we were able to participate in roundtable interviews with:

Jennifer Corbett (Head Writer/Executive Producer) & Brad Rau (Supervising Director/Executive Producer)

Dee Bradley Baker (voice of The Bad Batch)

Michelle Ang (voice of Omega)

This discussion is spoiler free but there are so many interesting things that this cast and crew brings up about the process. Plus, Dee Bradley Baker says “Skytalkers”! … and so much more.

Thanks to our fellow roundtable participants!: Skywalking Through Neverland, Full of Sith, Jedi News, Fangirls Going Rogue, Father Son Galaxy, Tarkin’s Top Shelf, and Fantha Tracks.

