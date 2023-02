Caitlin and Charlotte break down each musical suite of the end credits of each of the Skywalker Saga movies. Which is our favorite? What do they convey? What do they say about the film that precedes the credits themselves? We take a look at all of it and come away with some intriguing takeaways. Huge thanks to our listener Colton for suggesting this episode last year! Click here to download the episode directly!

