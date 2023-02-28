Dave Filoni, Jon Favreau, Rick Famuyiwa, & Katee Sackhoff (The Mandalorian) Roundtable Interviews

Well! The dream scenario happened and we were lucky enough to attend three roundtable interviews for The Mandalorian Season 3: First, we talk with executive producers Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau; then we talk with executive producer and director Rick Famuyiwa; and finally we talk with Katee Sackhoff (Bo-Katan Kryze). We ask Dave and Jon about generational relationships, Rick about the story themes he enjoys the most in Star Wars, and then we wrap up asking Katee about Bo’s relationship with Din and her character arc. Click here to download the episode directly!

We were also joined by these other incredible podcasts: Father.Son.Galaxy., Coffee With Kenobi, Fangirls Going Rogue, Skywalking Through Neverland, and Full of Sith. Thank you so much to Lucasfilm and Disney for the wonderful opportunity!